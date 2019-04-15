Indonesia's upcoming elections are 'mind-boggling.' Here's what investors will be watching

Indonesia — Southeast Asia's most populous country — is due to hold elections this week, and some 193 million voters are expected to cast their votes for five levels of public office in a single day.

The April 17 polls will see millions of voters cast their ballots at more than 800,000 polling stations across the archipelago — an exercise described by some analysts as the world's largest single-day elections.

"The scale of Indonesia's electoral process is mind-boggling, with five separate elections at once," said Ben Bland, director of the Southeast Asia project at Australian think tank Lowy Institute.

"By contrast, India, which is the world's biggest democracy, is conducting its parliamentary elections through a rolling regional process over six weeks in April and May," Bland wrote in a report posted on the think tank's website.

India kicked off its month-long political contest last Thursday. The South Asian nation is the second most populous country in the world with a population of around 1.31 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Meanwhile, Indonesia ranks fourth globally with 264.9 million people spreading across 17,000 islands, U.S. Census Bureau data showed.