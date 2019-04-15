North Korea could target Southeast Asia's vulnerable crypto sector, says defense think tank

North Korea's cyber capabilities and financial networks pose a threat to Southeast Asia's growing, yet vulnerable, cryptocurrency sector, according to British defense and security think tank Royal United Services Institute.
North Korea has been heavily sanctioned for years by the United Nations, the United States and other countries over its nuclear and missile ambitions. The reclusive state has also been accused of using cyberattacks to gain financial resources needed to keep its nuclear programs going.
The lifting of sanctions is vitally important to North Korea. It was in part due to disagreement over sanctions that saw the collapse of a second summit meeting between its leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam in February.