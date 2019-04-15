World News

Roof collapses at Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral as massive fire rages

Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said.
Francois Guillot | AFP | Getty Images
Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said.
  • The roof of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral collapsed Monday as a massive fire ripped through the structure.
  • The city's mayor and firefighters warned people to stay away from the area. There have been no confirmed deaths, according to Paris police, while a French government official said no injuries had yet been reported.
  • President Emmanuel Macron will be going to the scene of the fire, according to an Elysee official. He mourned the landmark in a tweet.
Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019.
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris   

The roof of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral collapsed as a massive fire ripped through the structure on Monday, days before Easter.

As of Monday afternoon, the spire of the cathedral had fallen, and the fire had spread to one of its rectangular towers.

Paris Mayor Anne Hildago and firefighters warned people to stay away from the area. There have been no confirmed deaths, according to Paris police, while a French government official said no injuries had yet been reported. Four hundred firefighters are working to put out the blaze, according to the Ministry of the Interior for France.

The area surrounding the cathedral, Paris' Ile de la Cite, is in the process of being evacuated, according to Reuters.

No injuries were reported in the early stages of the blaze. It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire, while local media reported that police in the city were treating it as an accident. The Paris Prosecutor's office announced that it has started an inquiry into the fire.

Emergency services also attempted to salvage the artwork stored in the cathedral, which had been undergoing renovations.

Watch: Notre Dame cathedral spire collapses during massive fire   

The cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century and is famous for featuring in Victor Hugo's classic novel "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame," attracts millions of tourists every year.

President Emmanuel Macron will be going to the scene of the fire, according to an Elysee official. He mourned the landmark in a tweet.

He also canceled an address to the nation that he had been due to give later on Monday evening.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, addressed the fire in a tweet early Monday afternoon.

Notre-Dame was in the midst of renovations, with some sections under scaffolding, while bronze statues were removed last week for works.

Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said.
Francois Guillot | AFP | Getty Images
Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said.

In a tweet the mayor of Paris confirmed the fire and called for people to remain away from the scene.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

--Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...