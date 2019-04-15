The roof of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral collapsed as a massive fire ripped through the structure on Monday, days before Easter.

As of Monday afternoon, the spire of the cathedral had fallen, and the fire had spread to one of its rectangular towers.

Paris Mayor Anne Hildago and firefighters warned people to stay away from the area. There have been no confirmed deaths, according to Paris police, while a French government official said no injuries had yet been reported. Four hundred firefighters are working to put out the blaze, according to the Ministry of the Interior for France.

The area surrounding the cathedral, Paris' Ile de la Cite, is in the process of being evacuated, according to Reuters.

No injuries were reported in the early stages of the blaze. It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire, while local media reported that police in the city were treating it as an accident. The Paris Prosecutor's office announced that it has started an inquiry into the fire.

Emergency services also attempted to salvage the artwork stored in the cathedral, which had been undergoing renovations.