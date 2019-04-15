Publicis' $4.4 billion acquisition leaves analysts skeptical

Analysts are skeptical about Publicis Groupe's plans to buy data marketing firm Epsilon for $4.4 billion, noting past integration struggles and a questionable strategic fit.
Publicis Groupe, one of the world's largest ad holding companies, contains agencies including Starcom, Leo Burnett and Digitas. The advertising world is grappling with the huge growth of digital advertising and the emergence of Facebook and Google, which collect huge amounts of detailed data about users and use it to target ads. Publicis hopes this deal will help its clients make sense of the data they already have on their customers, and use it to better understand what customers might do next and see how well their ads are working.
Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun explained what he sees as the upsides of the deal in a call with analysts. He noted that when buying a car, a customer would have 900 digital interactions. That means ad clients in that realm need to know how to reach people as they get closer to purchasing a vehicle, and data from Epsilon could help.
"You just take this number and you understand why there is no way for our client to continue to grow profitably if they don't deliver personalized experience at scale," he said. "If they're not able to touch those people within those 900 points in the right way with the right message at the right time and with the right offer. When you start there, you understand why our clients are so interested in Epsilon."
But analysts responded with caution.