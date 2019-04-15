Social media firms told not to let children use the 'like' button in new UK proposals

Social media companies may have to stop allowing children using functions such as the "like" button as part of rules proposed by the U.K.'s data regulator.
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has started a consultation process on standards that online services must meet to protect children's privacy and published a 16-point draft code of practice on Friday.
It warns companies not to use "positive reinforcement techniques," that encourage children to stay on social media, so the site or app can collect data on them. The ICO states that these nudge methods include "likes" and "streaks" —Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter users can "like" posts, while those on Snapchat can take part in streaks - messages sent between two friends over three consecutive days.
"You should not use nudge techniques to lead or encourage children to activate options that mean they will give you more of their personal data, or turn off privacy protections," the regulator said.