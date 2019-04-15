Treasury yields mixed ahead of auctions, data

Over the weekend, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he was hopeful trade talks with China would soon come to a close. He said Saturday that a U.S.-China trade deal would go "way beyond" previous agreements between the two nations, and that the two sides were "close to the final round" of negotiations, Reuters reported.

Market players are also carefully watching any Fed-related developments amid predictions of a potential cut in rates. Speaking to CNBC Friday, Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz's chief economic advisor, said the Fed has gone from "too hawkish" last year to "too dovish" at the moment. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speaks exclusively to CNBC at 8.30 a.m. E.T.

On the data front Monday, there will be Empire State manufacturing data at 8.30 a.m. ET and TIC data at 4 p.m. ET. The U.S. Treasury will auction $42 billion in 13-week bills and $36 billion in 26-week bills.