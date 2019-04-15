William Weld, the former two-term governor of Massachusetts, announced Monday that he will challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for president in 2020.

"I'm in!" Weld said in a tweet announcing his candidacy, the first so far to contest Trump's nomination.

Weld plans to be in New Hampshire on Tuesday for the first of two days of campaigning.

New Hampshire holds the first primary of the 2020 nomination contest, and has long been seen favorable campaigning grounds for both Republicans and Democrats from neighboring Massachusetts.

Weld, a former United States Attorey appointed by President Ronald Reagan who later was elected as a Republican to governor of Massachusetts, was the Libertarian Party's nominee for vice president in 2016. Former New Mexico governor Gary Johnson was the Libertarian presidential nominee that year.

In a statement, Weld described his intention to return the United States "to the principles of Lincoln — equality, dignity and opportunity for all.

"There is no greater cause on earth than to preserve what truly makes America great. I am ready to lead that fight," Weld said.

Weld's campaign web site, www.weld2020.org, posted a three-minute video of him declaring his intention to try to deny Trump the GOP nod for a second term in the White House.

The video opens up with the words, "America Has a Choice."

"New Hampshire, 2019," a voice says on the video. "A better America starts here. Bill Weld for president. Join us."

"Ours is a nation built on courage, resilience, and independence. In these times of great political strife, when both major parties are entrenched in their 'win at all cost' battles, the voices of the American people are being ignored and our nation is suffering," Weld said.

"It is time for patriotic men and women across our great nation to stand and plant a flag," he said.

In the three-minute video announcing his campaign, Weld touts his conservative principles and successes as the first Republican governor of Massachusetts in more than a decade. He depicts a corroded Democrat-led political machine that leaned heavily on tax increases and welfare programs, and casts himself as its libertarian antithesis.

Declaring that "America deserves better," the video then shifts to Trump, targeting some of his most controversial remarks.