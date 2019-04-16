Stocks in Asia edge up; BOJ chief flags trade protectionism risks

Markets in Asia traded cautiously on Tuesday morning, as U.S.-Japan trade talks kicked off and the Bank of Japan chief commented on the risks of increasing trade protectionism for the global economic growth outlook.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.24 percent in early trade, with shares of index heavyweights Fast Retailing and Softbank Group advancing 0.83 percent and 1.65 percent respectively. The Topix index also rose marginally.
Over in South Korea, the Kospi was largely flat, as shares of Asiana Airlines surged more than 25 percent.
The moves came after top shareholder of Asiana Airlines, Kumho Industrial, said on Monday it would sell its entire stake in the debt-ridden carrier to keep it afloat, Reuters reported. That followed weeks of financial uncertainty after the carrier failed to win auditors' sign-off on its 2018 financial statements, which triggered warnings of credit ratings downgrades, according to the Reuters report. For its part, Kumho Industrial saw its stock jump beyond 20 percent.
In Australia, the ASX 200 was fractionally higher, as most sectors advanced.