Stocks in Asia edge up; BOJ chief flags trade protectionism risks

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said "some sort of protectionism" around global trade was the "most serious risk involved in the global economy," in an interview with CNBC that aired on Monday.

Kuroda's comments come as the U.S and Japan kicked off trade talks in Washington on Monday. U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear he is unhappy with Japan's $69 billion trade surplus with the United States and wants a two-way agreement to address it.

Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters that he had a "frank and good exchange" with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, with the two set to meet again on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, China and the U.S. appear to be close to striking a trade deal.

The Chinese made unprecedented proposals on forced technology transfers, a sticking point in the negotiations, Reuters reported earlier. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that the U.S. is open to facing penalties if it doesn't comply with an agreed-upon trade deal. However, Mnuchin also said Monday the two sides still have lots of work ahead of them.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 27.53 points to close at 26,384.77, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to finish its trading day stateside at 2,905.58. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.1 percent lower at 7,976.01.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.915 after seeing lows around 96.8 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 112.00 against the dollar after seeing highs below 111.2 last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7173, holding around the $0.717 range seen yesterday.

Oil prices rose in the morning of Asian trading hours, as international benchmark Brent crude futures rose fractionally to $71.24 per barrel and U.S. crude futures added 0.21 percent to $63.53 per barrel.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Saheli Roy Choudhury, and Reuters, contributed to this report.