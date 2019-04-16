Asia Markets

Stocks in Asia edge up; BOJ chief flags trade protectionism risks

  • Shares in Japan, South Korea and Australia rose in early trade.
  • Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said "some sort of protectionism" around global trade was the "most serious risk involved in the global economy," in an interview with CNBC that aired on Monday.
  • Kuroda's comments come as the U.S and Japan kicked off trade talks in Washington on Monday.

Markets in Asia traded cautiously on Tuesday morning, as U.S.-Japan trade talks kicked off and the Bank of Japan chief commented on the risks of increasing trade protectionism for the global economic growth outlook.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.24 percent in early trade, with shares of index heavyweights Fast Retailing and Softbank Group advancing 0.83 percent and 1.65 percent respectively. The Topix index also rose marginally.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi was largely flat, as shares of Asiana Airlines surged more than 25 percent.

The moves came after top shareholder of Asiana Airlines, Kumho Industrial, said on Monday it would sell its entire stake in the debt-ridden carrier to keep it afloat, Reuters reported. That followed weeks of financial uncertainty after the carrier failed to win auditors' sign-off on its 2018 financial statements, which triggered warnings of credit ratings downgrades, according to the Reuters report. For its part, Kumho Industrial saw its stock jump beyond 20 percent.

In Australia, the ASX 200 was fractionally higher, as most sectors advanced.

Kuroda's comments come as the U.S and Japan kicked off trade talks in Washington on Monday. U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear he is unhappy with Japan's $69 billion trade surplus with the United States and wants a two-way agreement to address it.

Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters that he had a "frank and good exchange" with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, with the two set to meet again on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, China and the U.S. appear to be close to striking a trade deal.

The Chinese made unprecedented proposals on forced technology transfers, a sticking point in the negotiations, Reuters reported earlier. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that the U.S. is open to facing penalties if it doesn't comply with an agreed-upon trade deal. However, Mnuchin also said Monday the two sides still have lots of work ahead of them.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 27.53 points to close at 26,384.77, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to finish its trading day stateside at 2,905.58. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.1 percent lower at 7,976.01.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.915 after seeing lows around 96.8 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 112.00 against the dollar after seeing highs below 111.2 last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7173, holding around the $0.717 range seen yesterday.

Oil prices rose in the morning of Asian trading hours, as international benchmark Brent crude futures rose fractionally to $71.24 per barrel and U.S. crude futures added 0.21 percent to $63.53 per barrel.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Saheli Roy Choudhury, and Reuters, contributed to this report.

