French carmaker Bugatti marks 110th anniversary with 110 ans Bugatti hypercar at New York auto show

French exotic carmaker Bugatti is commemorating its 110th anniversary with a new hypercar, the 110 ans Bugatti, debuting in the U.S. at the New York International Auto Show this week.

The 110 ans Buggati is an even more exclusive version of the Chiron Sport, which is already an improvement on the standard Chiron hypercar. Bugatti says they'll be making just 20 of the 110 ans Buggatti edition Chiron Sports, which don France's tricolors around the body on top of matte steel blue paint. The seats, seatbelts and breaks are highlighted in French racing blue.