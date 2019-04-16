Autos

French carmaker Bugatti marks 110th anniversary with 110 ans Bugatti hypercar at New York auto show

The 110 ans Bugatti
French exotic carmaker Bugatti is commemorating its 110th anniversary with a new hypercar, the 110 ans Bugatti, debuting in the U.S. at the New York International Auto Show this week.

The 110 ans Buggati is an even more exclusive version of the Chiron Sport, which is already an improvement on the standard Chiron hypercar. Bugatti says they'll be making just 20 of the 110 ans Buggatti edition Chiron Sports, which don France's tricolors around the body on top of matte steel blue paint. The seats, seatbelts and breaks are highlighted in French racing blue.

Under the hood, power is unchanged from the 1,500-horsepower, 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged W-16 engine in the Chiron. The Sport edition adds on some handling improvements and lightens the car even further, with engineers removing 40 pounds by making things like the windshield wiper arms out of carbon fiber.

But perhaps the most surprising thing about the 110 ans Buggatti is what Buggati isn't disclosing. The car's predecessor, the Bugatti Veyron, shattered the production vehicle top speed record in 2005 by going 254 mph. When it lost the speed crown, Bugatti launched the Veyron Super Sport which did 268 mph.

Now, the Koenigsegg Agera RS has recorded a record speed of 278 mph. The Chiron, as it stands, is electronically limited to 261 mph. Despite many people expecting the Chiron to break the record,Bugatti's CEO says that isn't on his agenda any time soon.

Also unknown: the price of the 110 ans Bugatti. An official price hasn't been released, but don't expect a bargain. The standard Chiron Sport costs $3.26 million, so expect the 20 buyers who opt for a 110 ans Buggatti edition are shelling out a truly stratospheric sum.

