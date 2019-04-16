Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Western Digital, British Petroleum & more

Goldman Sachs removed Cisco from the conviction buy list but said it still sees "upside to consensus estimates."

"We remove Cisco from the Americas Conviction List but maintain our Buy rating. Cisco has executed well on rolling out its Catalyst 9000 (Cat 9k) products that have driven solid double digit growth in campus switching revenues. Since being added to the Conviction List (March 22, 2018), Cisco's share price has increased 31% (vs. S&P 500 +10%) and its forward P/E multiple has expanded from 15.5X to 17.2X. Post this outperformance, we remove Cisco from our Conviction List as we believe Cisco's business model transition is now better understood by investors, with the stock now trading relatively inline with the S&P 500 (vs. a 3X-5X discount historically and an average 1X discount over the last year). However, we maintain our Buy rating as we continue to see upside to consensus estimates driven by the Cat 9k product cycle and expect Cisco's multiple to re-rate higher to 18.5X, further narrowing its discount to broader Tech peers. We increase our Revenue/EPS forecasts for FY20 by 1.5% and 1.8% respectively and raise our 12-month price target to $62 from $58."

Editor's note: This call occurred before the bell on Monday