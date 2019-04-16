The EU is not ready to deal with Russian influence in its elections. Here's why

The European Union is having a hard job building a sufficient firewall when it comes to election interference, experts have told CNBC.

The European Parliament — the EU's legislative arm — has launched a campaign to tackle online disinformation ahead of its elections in May. But there are certain loopholes that mean there could still be outside influence in the vote.

"Russia will attempt to influence the parliamentary elections using its usual tool kit, including targeted propaganda, and the stealing and leaking of information," Andrew Foxall, director of the Russia and Eurasia studies at the Henry Jackson Society, told CNBC via email.

He added that there are a number of steps that European institutions should take to prevent such influence. EU countries could share information with each other on "fake news" stories or disinformation; make public any influence attempts — whether from Russia or elsewhere; pledge not to use stolen data in their campaigns and make campaign financing more transparent, Foxall said.

The Russian government was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.