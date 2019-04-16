Goldman Sachs expects weak earnings growth across all major markets in 2019

Investors can expect weak earnings growth across all major markets in 2019, according to Goldman Sachs' chief global equity strategist.

Both Goldman and Citigroup missed revenue estimates in financial results announced on Monday, with fellow Wall Street giants Morgan Stanley and Bank of America scheduled to report earnings later this week.

Goldman's Peter Oppenheimer told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday that more dovish guidance from central banks has been crucial in triggering a recovery in equity markets, meaning the focus will now shift to earnings season.

"We do think that earnings growth is going to be quite weak this year in all of the major markets," he said. "So having seen the rebound that we've had already, much is going to depend now on how far earnings can grow, and I think that's going to be quite modest."

While the first quarter is expected to be negative for the U.S., Goldman Sachs expects a recovery at quarterly level during the second-half of the year, both in the U.S. and globally.

He added: "We do think global activity will improve in the second-half of the year, even in Europe which has really lagged behind, we have some tailwinds from moderation in fiscal policy, particularly in Germany, and also Europe should benefit from the pickup in China and elsewhere."