How Steve Jobs finally persuaded a 37-year-old Tim Cook to join a near-bankrupt Apple in 1998

Ex-Apple engineer reveals what it was like to pitch Steve Jobs 2:04 PM ET Wed, 12 Sept 2018 | 04:07

Cook had some doubts at the back of his mind, but they weren't big enough to dissuade him from taking the job.

"Any purely rational consideration of cost and benefits lined up in Compaq's favor, and the people who knew me best advised me to stay at Compaq," Cook said in his 2010 commencement speech at Auburn University. "One CEO I consulted felt so strongly about it, he told me I would be a fool to leave Compaq for Apple."

But Cook knew that turning down a job at Apple would have meant turning down the opportunity to be part of something special.

"I had always thought that following the herd was not a good thing, that it was a terrible thing to do," Cook said. "But I looked at the problems Apple had, and I thought, you know, I can make a contribution here. So all of a sudden, I thought, I'm doing it. It didn't make sense. And yet, my gut said, go for it. And I listened to my gut."

In March 1998, Jobs hired Cook, aged 37, as senior vice president of worldwide operations, with a base salary of $400,000 and a $500,000 signing bonus.

At the time, Apple was not a place where very many people wanted to work. The company was near-bankrupt and employee morale was low. Cook was well aware that he was inheriting a mess.

Given the sizable job of overhauling Apple's manufacturing and distribution, Cook ended up being one of the best hires Jobs ever made. Coming from a procurement background, he couldn't have been a better fit for Apple — and for Jobs personally.

"[Cook] had the same vision I did," Jobs told Walter Issacson, author of the biography "Steve Jobs." "We could interact at a high strategic level, and I could just forget about a lot of things unless he came and pinged me."

It was a perfect match.

(This is an adapted excerpt from "Tim Cook: The Genius Who Took Apple to the Next Level," by Leander Kahney, and with permission of Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC.)

Leander Kahney is the editor of Cult of Mac and best-selling author of "Jony Ive: The Genius Behind Apple's Greatest Products" and "Inside Steve's Brain." His latest book, "Tim Cook: The Genius who took Apple to the Next Level," takes a look at how Apple CEO Tim Cook has led Apple to astronomical success after the death of Steve Jobs in 2011.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!