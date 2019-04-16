Enterprise

IBM set to report earnings after the bell

  • Analysts are expecting IBM's revenue to decline for the third consecutive quarter.
  • The company's Red Hat acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2019.
Ginni Rometty, Chairwoman, President and CEO of IBM, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
IBM will release first-quarter earnings after market close on Tuesday.

Here are the numbers to watch:

  • Earnings: $2.22 per share as expected by analysts, excluding certain items, according to Refinitiv.
  • Revenue: $18.46 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

The estimate implies that analysts expect IBM's revenue to be down 3.2% from the year-ago quarter. This would be the third consecutive quarter in which revenue declined from a year ago. Previously, IBM had a streak of 22 consecutive quarters of annualized revenue declines that ended in 2017.

In the first quarter IBM said it had sold its mortgage-servicing business to Mr. Cooper Group, and it said that later that this year it would wind down its business of providing working capital to certain kinds of information-technology companies.

IBM stock is up 27 percent since the beginning of 2019.

IBM's acquisition of Red Hat for $34 billion is expected to close in the second half of this year. "IBM is winning new, even cloud-native, customers before RHT," Nomura Instinet analysts led by Jeffrey Kvaal wrote in a note distributed to clients on April 9. "OpenShift [a Red Hat product] should help IBM win new customers and new workloads as enterprises begin to usher mission-critical applications from on-premise to public or private clouds."

Executives will discuss the results with analysts at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty: Hybrid cloud is a trillion dollar market and we'll be number one in it
