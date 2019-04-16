If you want to start apologizing less frequently, it will simply take lots of effort and practice.Here are a few ways to do it:

1. Be more self-aware.

The first step here is to access your own behaviors and tendencies. Are you really someone who apologizes way too much? Knowing so will enforce you to carefully observe a situation before immediately blurting our the words "I'm sorry."

It may also help to keep a tally of how many times you apologize in a day and for what reasons.

2. Know what you should (and shouldn't) apologize for.

If you couldn't control the situation or it was a trivial (and honest) mistake, there's no need to apologize. But if you were really at fault, own up to it. Admitting you're wrong is never easy, but it can strengthen your relationships and show that have emotional intelligence.

3. Flip the script.

Flipping the script takes self-discipline, but over time, it'll begin to feel natural. If a colleague catches a spelling error in one of your emails, say, "Thank you for catching that." If you're in a crowded room and someone is impatiently trying to push their way through, say, "Here, let me get out of your way."

4. Get comfortable with saying "no."

Saying "no" can be awkward and uncomfortable for some, but it can be a very effective way to protect your time. If you're swamped at work and a colleague asks for help, you don't need to be sorry for not chipping in. If you can't make it to happy hour because you made plans prior to knowing, say, "I can't make it. Maybe next time!"

Whatever you say, be transparent. There's no need to go out of your way simply because you felt bad.

5. Download Google Chrome's Just Not Sorry plugin.

As you're composing an email, the Just Not Sorry plugin will notify you each time you use a word or phrase that undermine your message (i.e., "I'm sorry," "I'm no expert, but..."). You can also hover your mouse over the underlined words for a bite-sized explanation of how they might make people think less of you.