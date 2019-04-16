Dow futures move higher ahead of fresh earnings

U.S. stock index futures moved higher Tuesday morning, as market participants awaited further earnings reports.

At around 02:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 60 points, indicating a positive open of more than 54 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also seen slightly lower.

Corporate earnings remain the biggest market focus. Bank of America, BlackRock, Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth will update investors before the bell. Later on, IBM, Netflix and CSX will also report their latest earnings.

Wall Street closed slightly lower Monday after mixed corporate results. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell more than 3 percent after the investment bank reported lower-than-expected revenues. Citigroup also struggled to make gains after reporting a 20 percent drop in its equity trading division.

Investors are also closely monitoring Fed-related developments amid fears of a potential cut in rates. Speaking to CNBC on Monday, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said that he'd be comfortable leaving interest rates untouched until autumn 2020.

On the data front, there will be Biz leader's survey at 8.30 a.m. ET, industrial production and capacity utilization due at 9.15 a.m. ET; and the NAHB survey will be out at 10 a.m. ET.