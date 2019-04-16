Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Netflix shares dropped as much as 8% in extended trading Tuesday after posting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and disappointing second-quarter guidance. The streaming platform posted earnings per share of 76 cents, beating estimates of 57 cents. Revenue was $4.52 billion, topping Wall Street's estimates of $4.5 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

For the second quarter Netflix expects earnings per share of 55 cents, lower than the 99 cents forecast by analysts.

Netflix added 9.3 million subscribers in the first quarter. Netflix's domestic paid subscriber additions were 1.74 million, topping expectations of 1.61 million, forecast by FactSet. International paid subscriber additions were 7.86 million, compared to the 7.31 million estimated. Netflix's stock recovered most of its loses.

Shares of Sprint plummeted more than 10% and shares of T-mobile fell more than 5% after market close Tuesday following a report that the Sprint and T-mobile deal is facing push-back from the Department of Justice's antitrust staff. The DOJ said the $26 million merger is unlikely to be approved as currently structured, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

Shares of IBM fell more than 2% after hours Tuesday after posting mixed first-quarter earnings. The computer hardware company earned $2.25 per share, topping estimates of $2.22. Revenue came in at $18.18 billion, lower than the forecast $18.46 billion surveyed by Refinitiv.

Qualcomm shares continued to tick higher after market close Tuesday following its stock surging on news that Qualcomm and Apple have settled their royalty dispute. The settlement includes a six-year license agreement and a payment from Apple to Qualcomm. The settlement ended a trial that was expected to last until May. Qualcomm's stock closed up 23.21%.

United shares jumped more than 3% after hours Tuesday after the airline posted mixed first-quarter earnings. Revenue missed estimates of $9.61 billion, coming in at $9.59 billion. Earnings per share were $1.15, topping estimates of 95 cents, according to Refinitiv. The airline lowered its full-year capacity expectation because of 737 Max issues. United estimates an increase of 4% to 5% instead of 4% to 6%.

Shares of CSX rose more than 4% in extended trading Tuesday following the release of the railroad company's better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. CSX posted earnings per share of $1.02 on revenue of $3.01 billion. Analysts estimated earnings per share of 91 cents on revenue of $3.0 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Interactive Brokers shares ticked a percent higher after hours Tuesday after reporting strong first-quarter earnings. The foreign exchange company earned $558 million in revenue, topping estimates of $505 million. Earnings per share were 64 cents, beating Refinitiv estimates by 11 cents.