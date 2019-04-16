Why using pretax health savings will keep more money in your pocket

Your health insurance doesn't cover everything. Most plans have co-pays for prescriptions and doctor visits, and you also have to spend a certain amount of your own cash before you get full coverage, in the form of a deductible.

For most small employer plans, deductibles now average about $2,000 a year, according to benefits consulting firm Mercer. That's double what deductibles were a decade ago.

If you have high medical costs, or think you may need high-cost care like surgery or you're planning to have baby — it pays to put cash aside for those out-of-pocket costs pre-tax.

There are two kinds of tax-advantaged savings accounts that let you put money away for health care needs, depending on what kind of health plan you have.