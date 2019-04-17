Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Qualcomm, Tesla, Chipotle, Tiffany & more

J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock saying it now had "strong 5G positioning."

"While waiting for further details on Qualcomm's May 1 earnings call, our preliminary math indicates that royalty payments on an ongoing basis on a per iPhone basis are unlikely to be materially different from Qualcomm's licensing rate for SEPs, and points to potentially only modest headwinds (if at all) from offering the same licensing rate to other OEMs. Additionally, the agreement opens up the opportunity to resume chipset supply to Apple, ranging from a sizeable market share on iPhone units in the (Sep) 2020 models to an upside opportunity from capturing a primary position on the device if competitors are unable to deliver a 5G chipset. We are upgrading QCOM shares on combination of upside driven by 5G leadership and dissipation of downside risks from litigations following this agreement."