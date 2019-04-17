Cramer: Chevron's Anadarko merger won't be the only oil deal this year   

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said investors could expect to see more mergers and acquisitions in the energy and oil space in 2019.

"Anadarko was the first big oil deal this year, but I bet it won't be the last," the "Mad Money" host said. "That's why I like Apache, I like Concho, Parsley, and especially Pioneer Nat, because this industry still needs much more consolidation."

Chevron made a move on Friday to purchase the oil and gas driller in a cash-and-stock deal worth $33 billion. Cramer had anticipated a merger in the energy and oil sector because the market is crowded. There could be more to come, especially since Occidental had made a competing bid for Anadarko, he said.

"Three weeks ago, I did make a called shot. I came out here and explained that this market was in dire need of mergers and acquisitions," he said. "We've simply got too many publicly traded companies, something that's only going to get worse as more and more privately held unicorns, like Pinterest tonight, keep coming public."