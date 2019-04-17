Cramer Remix: Waste Management is the stock to get into here   

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that business in the construction industry seems to be picking up and it could make an interesting play for Waste Management.
"Jim Fish, CEO of Waste Management who comes on all the time on the show, often commented that his best source of revenue is construction," the "Mad Money" host said. "Waste Management just announced the acquisition of a competitor. Business is good, getting better. That's the one to buy."
The company announced on Monday it purchased Advanced Disposal for about $3 billion. The stock is up more than 18% in 2019.