How A-Rod, Kevin O'Leary and other celebs teach their kids about money

At this point in his career, "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary "can afford to take my kids to any city anywhere on Earth every weekend," he tells CNBC Make It. He could buy them first class plane tickets if he wanted to, too. Instead, he flies first class and makes his kids Trevor and Savannah fly coach.

The self-made millionaire recalls: On one occasion, "we were getting on a flight to Geneva. It's a long flight, and Trevor said to me, 'Dad, why is it every time we get on this flight, I have to take a left and go sit in the back of the plane, and you take a right and go to the front? [You] sit in a big chair and they roll roast beef on a trolley by you, and I'm back in 69D.'"

O'Leary had a simple answer: "I say, 'Trevor, you don't have any money.'"

"My son is making the connection between money and personal freedom," O'Leary writes in his book, "Cold Hard Truth on Family, Kids and Money." "I think that's the greatest gift I've ever given him: to help him see that connection. And I constantly reinforce it by doing Mean Dad things like making him sit in those crappy economy seats."