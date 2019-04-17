How artificial intelligence is making better basketball shooters, with just your iPhone

HomeCourt is game-changing technology that's turning amateur basketball players into sharp shooters. It's an app that launched just last year using high-tech computer vision and machine learning to improve a player's shooting skills.

"Today if you run, you're using your Apple Watch or Nike Run app, but for basketball that didn't exist," said Alex Wu, part of Nex Team and one of HomeCourt's creators. "The first problem we wanted to solve is how do we help people easily track their shots without having to do a lot of that manual work."

HomeCourt works because everything can be done on an iPhone. There are no sensors or high-tech equipment needed. The app figures out who the person is, where the basket is, where the three-point line is, if the ball is a make or a miss, and many shooting stats. HomeCourt can track made and missed shots along with advanced stats like launch angle, reaction time, vertical jump and leg angle. These are performance stats that the naked eye can't see but are important to improving one's shooting skills.

The app itself is free to download and offers tracking of up to 1,000 shots per month for free. After that, it offers a subscription model at various price points.

More than a dozen college and professional programs are using HomeCourt, including Duke, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. However, Wu says the target audience is amateurs who don't have the resources and support staff that college and pro teams have. "We were thinking, how do we bring that same type of technology that's available at a professional level to everybody and make it more accessible and affordable."

While HomeCourt, which launched last year, won't reveal how many users it has, the company says it tracks an average of about 2 million shots per month. To date that's 14 million total shots.