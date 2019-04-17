We went inside Singapore airport's new 'Jewel.' Here's what we saw

The world's best ranked airport isn't resting on its laurels.

Named "world's best airport" for seven consecutive years by Skytrax, Changi Airport opened its new hub, "Jewel" to the public on Wednesday.

The nearly $1.3 billion dollar project — which connects three of the four terminals at Changi Airport — aims to increase the number of passengers coming to Singapore for visits and stopovers.

Jewel Changi is home to what's now the world's tallest indoor waterfall — called the HSBC Rain Vortex, and is surrounded by tens of thousands of trees, plants, and shrubs. It's being marketed as its own destination for locals as well, with a grocery store and movie theater inside.

As for passengers planning to visit during a stopover, they will need to plan ahead of time, as the food and shopping hub is only accessible to visitors after passing through immigration and baggage claim. Jewel Changi said passengers with at least five hours or more should consider visiting.

"Overall, we wanted to create a multi-faceted project that would capture tourism mindshare and just attract more people," Jean Hung, CEO of Jewel Changi Airport told CNBC, referring to consumer awareness of the brand.