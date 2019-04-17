Autos

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV sweeps awards at New York auto show

  • The Jaguar I-Pace took home awards for best design, best green car, and best overall car at the World Car Awards.
  • The awards were handed out during the New York International Auto Show in New York City
  • It is the first year two electric vehicles have been finalists for best overall car.
Ian Callum and the Jaguar I-Pace accept the award for the 2019 World Car Award at the New York Auto Show in New York on April 17th, 2019.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
The Jaguar I-Pace electric sport utility vehicle swept the World Car Awards handed out at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday.

Jaguar's first electric vehicle took home the awards for best design, best green car award and best overall vehicle.

"In my 40 years in this business, this is my Oscar moment," said Jaguar Director of Design Ian Callum, as he accepted the final award during a ceremony at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City, where the auto show opens to public Friday.

Ian Callum and the Jaguar I-Pace accept the award for the 2019 World Car Award at the New York Auto Show in New York on April 17th, 2019.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
The Jaguar beat out the Volvo S60/V60 sedan/wagon vehicles, and another fully electric vehicle, the Audi eTron SUV. This is the first year two electric cars have been finalists for the overall best category.

Other winners included the Suzuki Jimny for Best Urban Car, the McLaren 720s in the performance car category, and the Audi A7 in the luxury category.

