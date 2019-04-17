Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV sweeps awards at New York auto show

The Jaguar I-Pace electric sport utility vehicle swept the World Car Awards handed out at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday.

Jaguar's first electric vehicle took home the awards for best design, best green car award and best overall vehicle.

"In my 40 years in this business, this is my Oscar moment," said Jaguar Director of Design Ian Callum, as he accepted the final award during a ceremony at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City, where the auto show opens to public Friday.