JP Morgan names new CFO, and Marianne Lake moves to top consumer lending role

J.P. Morgan Chase has tapped Jennifer Piepszak as its new chief financial officer, according to an internal memo.

Piepszak, currently chief executive officer for card services, will assume the role on May 1. Outgoing CFO Marianne Lake will become CEO of the consumer lending business, which includes card services, home lending and auto finance.

Lake will continue to serve as a member of J.P. Morgan's operating committee and will be joined by Piepszak.

The announcement was made in an memo to employees from CEO Jamie Dimon and co-Presidents and Chief Operating Officers Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith.

The memo described both women as "extraordinary executives and leaders who have been critical to our success."

In her 25 years at J.P. Morgan, Piepszak has held a number of senior roles in the corporate and investment banking business, as well as the consumer and community banking division.

Lake had long been considered a top contender to succeed Dimon as CEO when he retires in about four years. She has served as CFO of J.P. Morgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, since 2012.

In an interview with Reuters published in September, Lake said she was ready to take on a different role at J.P. Morgan. At the time, she said the next CEO's main challenge will be making sure J.P. Morgan remains the country's most profitable big bank.

"When you are a successful company," she told Reuters, "you have to fight really hard to make sure you avoid complacency, arrogance, bureaucracy."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.