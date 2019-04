For $500,000, you can purchase a two-bedroom home in Borough Park, Brooklyn, go to space with a friend (one day) or buy a tiny private island.

Or you could pay one month's rent on residential apartment 39 at The Pierre New York hotel on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan — otherwise known as the most expensive listed apartment in New York City, according to The Corcoran Group.

That means a year-long lease will set you back $6 million.

So what do you get for $500,000 a month? Take a look inside.