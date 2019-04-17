Before life goes sideways, be sure to do these 3 things

Chanel Reynolds got the call you never want.
Her husband, Jose, had been in a terrible accident and was now in intensive care, irreparably wounded. A week later, with no signs of brain function, he was removed from life support and died. Meanwhile, Reynolds realized they had wills, but they were not signed or notarized. She wasn't sure of all their coverage, and she couldn't easily locate the phone number for their insurance company.
A super-organized project manager, Reynolds says her organizing skills were extremely helpful. At the same time, she said, it was "humiliating that I was so disorganized and felt so helpless."
Holding her thumb and fingers several inches apart to represent a stack of paper, Reynolds said the mail piled up and all she could do was stare at it, paralyzed.
When she recovered from an unrecoverable time, Reynolds created GYST.com in 2013 to share what she'd learned. (GYST stands for Get Your S--- Together.) A few things kept recurring, and she said, "If we had had these few things done, there would have been less to answer. I hoped family and friends would share."
The site went viral and Reynolds wrote "What Matters Most," a guide to wills, money and insurance — and where to start when you don't even know you need to do this.