Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Netflix, IBM, PepsiCo, Morgan Stanley, Boeing & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Morgan Stanley — Morgan Stanley earned $1.33 per share for the first quarter on an adjusted basis, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts. CEO James Gorman said the firm was able to deliver solid earnings despite a slow start to the year that followed a turbulent fourth quarter of 2018.

PepsiCo — PepsiCo reported adjusted quarterly profit of 97 cents per share, 5 cents a share above estimates, with revenue also beating forecasts on higher sales of snacks and lower calorie sodas. Organic sales were up by 5.2 percent, the fastest growth rate in more than three years.

Qualcomm — Qualcomm shares are surging after the chipmaker and Apple reached a settlement in their long-standing patent dispute which will result in Apple once again using Qualcomm chips in iPhones. Intel, which had been Apple's chip supplier for the past year amid the Qualcomm conflict, made an announcement following the settlement that it would exit the modem chip business.

Netflix — Netflix reported quarterly profit of 76 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 57 cents a share. The video streaming service's revenue was slightly above Wall Street's projections. Netflix shares are coming under pressure, however, after it gave a weaker-than-expected forecast amid worries about increasing competition from Walt Disney and others.

T-Mobile, Sprint — The two mobile carriers have been told by Justice Department staffers that their proposed $26 billion merger is unlikely to be approved in its current form, according to The Wall Street Journal.

IBM — IBM beat Wall Street forecasts by 3 cents a share,with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.25 a share, but revenue fell slightly short of analysts' forecasts. IBM also forecast 2019 revenue below expectations, with pressure coming from weaker mainframe computer demand and a stronger dollar.

United Continental — United came in 20 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.15 per share. The airline's revenue came in below forecasts, however, and United trimmed its planned flight capacity forecast for the year, due in part to the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max aircraft.

CSX — CSX reported quarterly profit of $1.02 per share, 11 cents a share above estimates. The rail operator's revenue was essentially in line with forecasts. Results were helped by higher prices and lower labor and fuel costs.

Ericsson — Ericsson reported better-than-expected profit and sales for the first quarter, with the telecom equipment maker seeing particularly strong growth in the North American market.

Boeing — Boeing is being pushed by proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis to separate the roles of chairman and CEO, following two fatal crashes involving the company's 737 Max aircraft.

Tiffany — Tiffany was rated "outperform" in new coverage at Bernstein, which is encouraged by the direction taken by the luxury goods retailer's new CEO and senior management team.