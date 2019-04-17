Treasury yields move higher as corporate earnings lift risk sentiment

Investors are tracking corporate earnings, which have been a mixed bag. As a result, appetite for bonds is less pronounced and leading to a decrease in prices.

Nonetheless, market players are keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve, which has been taking a more dovish approach recently. Speaking to CNBC on Monday, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said that he'd be comfortable leaving interest rates untouched until autumn 2020.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at 12.30 p.m. ET as well as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

On the data front, there will be International trade data figures out at 8.30 a.m. ET and wholesale investors due at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no Treasury auctions planned.