Bonds

Treasury yields move higher as corporate earnings lift risk sentiment

  • Investors are tracking corporate earnings, which have been a mixed bag.
  • Market players are also keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve, which has been taking a more dovish approach recently.

U.S. government debt prices fell on Wednesday as investors kept their focus on a slew of corporate earnings for the first-quarter of this year.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to about 2.5994 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to 2.9951 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Investors are tracking corporate earnings, which have been a mixed bag. As a result, appetite for bonds is less pronounced and leading to a decrease in prices.

Nonetheless, market players are keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve, which has been taking a more dovish approach recently. Speaking to CNBC on Monday, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said that he'd be comfortable leaving interest rates untouched until autumn 2020.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at 12.30 p.m. ET as well as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

On the data front, there will be International trade data figures out at 8.30 a.m. ET and wholesale investors due at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no Treasury auctions planned.

