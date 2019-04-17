Turkey's economy is spiraling — and a new election will make things worse

Turkey's lira fell to a six-month low against the dollar this week as President Recep Erdogan's ruling AK Party formally requested a new election for the city of Istanbul, where current tallies show it lost by a slim margin in local elections last month.

The move spells more trouble ahead for a massive economy already rocked by volatility, political tensions and diplomatic standoffs and whose currency crash last year set off a run on emerging markets.

"The market will not like months of uncertainty, if indeed the vote is repeated," Timothy Ash, senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, said in a note Tuesday.

"At this stage, whatever the result of the re-vote, the impression has been left that the election process in Turkey is not secure," he added.

At one point on Tuesday the lira was trading as much as 5.82 to the greenback, a level not seen since October, before inching back to 5.74 on Wednesday morning Istanbul time. For perspective, a dollar bought just 3.5 lira in mid-2017.

Efforts by the Turkish central bank to prop up the lira by cutting deep into its reserves aren't helping. Locals are increasingly doing business in euros and dollars and away from the lira. Moody's said it expects the Turkish economy to contract by 2% in 2019.