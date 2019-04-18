15 high-paying jobs for people who love to be outside

If your childhood dream was learning more about the planet or the animals and plants that inhabit it, there are dozens of jobs that will reward your curiosity in adulthood — and some come with a paycheck of more than $60,000 a year.

That's a nice salary for a role that offers the freedom to work outdoors, connections to the natural world, and a chance to answer age-old questions about our planet and solar system.

CNBC Make It analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify 15 such occupations that also come with large paychecks amounting to as much as $105,000 a year, well above the median salary of $46,800 U.S workers earned in 2018, according to the BLS.

So if you want to be nicely compensated for your environmental interest, consider one of these 15 occupations: