These 15 new books will help you live a happier, wealthier and more successful life

It's never too late to start developing a new (and improved) perspective on life — and what better way to accomplish that than by reading books?

Luckily, 2019 has already brought in a handful of new titles that you probably haven't heard of. Below are 15 highly-praised books that have the ability to change the way we view our lives and the world we live in.

1. "Team Human"

By Douglas Rushkoff

"Team Human" gives plenty of insight into why being "fully human" is a team sport, rather than an individual one. In what the Washington Post calls "a manifesto for connecting personally in a tech-dominated world," media theorist Douglas Rushkoff takes a look at how technology trends today have flipped society on its back — and why it's time to rally together and reforge social bonds with positivity.

2. "Company of One: Why Staying Small Is the Next Big Thing for Business"

By Paul Jarvis

Freelance designer Paul Jarvis is best known for his creative work with big companies like Yahoo, Microsoft and Mercedes-Benz. In "Company of One," he gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at how he makes a six-figure income working for himself out of his small home on an island off of Vancouver. With no plans to expand the business beyond himself, Jarvis explains how leaving a high-pressure corporate world led him to a happier, more successful and productive life.

3. "The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty"

By Clayton M. Christensen, Efosa Ojomo and Karen Dillon

It's time to get serious about making the world a better place for future generations. More than 20 nations have received billions of dollars in support and yet are poorer today. Clayton M. Christensen, the best-selling author of classics like "How to Measure Your Life" and "The Innovator's Dilemma," along with co-authors Efosa Ojomo and Karen Dillon deliver a groundbreaking strategy on how to end the cycle of global poverty for good.

4. "Zucked"

By Roger McNamee

Roger McNamee, a venture capitalist and former mentor to Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, recounts and reflects on the conversations, events and realizations that led up to the catastrophic failure of the world's largest social network. "Zucked" is a compelling exploration of how moments of political culture and crisis can affect a business.

5. "Digital Minimalism"

By Cal Newport

There's nothing cooler than a digital minimalist — they're happier, healthier, less distracted and a lot nicer to be around (nobody likes talking to a person who checks their phone every five minutes). Already a New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Publishers Weekly and USA Today best-seller, "Digital Minimalism" offers insight into how to achieve focus in a world that's overwhelmed with digital clamor.

6. "Wise Guy: Lessons From a Life"

By Guy Kawasaki

Guy Kawasaki, a Silicon Valley icon, serial author and chief evangelist of Canva, was part of the original Macintosh team back in the early 1980s. His latest work is a memoir-esque collection of stories from his life journey. Get smarter and gain wisdom about everything from parenting to work to moral values. You'll also find a handful of interesting vignettes about Kawasaki's experience working at Apple under Steve Jobs. "In many ways, I am who I am and where I am because of Steve Jobs and Apple," he says.

7. "How to Be a Capitalist Without Any Capital"

By Nathan Latka

The host of the Top Entrepreneurs podcast started a software company at age 19 — with just $119 in his bank account. Five years later, it got a valuation of $10.5 million. In "How to Be a Capitalist Without Any Capital," Nathan Latka, now 29, offers advice on how to retire at 29 by doing just four things:

Focusing on one skill Focusing on one goal Being unique Appealing to the masses

8. "The Passion Paradox: A Guide to Going All In, Finding Success, and Discovering the Benefits of an Unbalanced Life"

By Brad Stulberg and Steve Magness

"Follow your passion" is the advice we hear all the time. But is it really ever that simple? Brad Stulberg and Steve Magness, co-authors of the best-selling book "Peak Performance," dig into scientific case studies to examine the "passion vs. balance" debate. You'll learn how to cultivate and sustain your passion while avoiding common pitfalls like endless seeking, suffering and burnout.