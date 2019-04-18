These 15 new books will help you live a happier, wealthier and more successful life

VISIT CNBC.COM

It's never too late to start developing a new (and improved) perspective on life — and what better way to accomplish that than by reading books?

Luckily, 2019 has already brought in a handful of new titles that you probably haven't heard of. Below are 15 highly-praised books that have the ability to change the way we view our lives and the world we live in.

1. "Team Human"

By Douglas Rushkoff

"Team Human" gives plenty of insight into why being "fully human" is a team sport, rather than an individual one. In what the Washington Post calls "a manifesto for connecting personally in a tech-dominated world," media theorist Douglas Rushkoff takes a look at how technology trends today have flipped society on its back — and why it's time to rally together and reforge social bonds with positivity.

2. "Company of One: Why Staying Small Is the Next Big Thing for Business"

By Paul Jarvis

Freelance designer Paul Jarvis is best known for his creative work with big companies like Yahoo, Microsoft and Mercedes-Benz. In "Company of One," he gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at how he makes a six-figure income working for himself out of his small home on an island off of Vancouver. With no plans to expand the business beyond himself, Jarvis explains how leaving a high-pressure corporate world led him to a happier, more successful and productive life.

3. "The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty"

By Clayton M. Christensen, Efosa Ojomo and Karen Dillon

It's time to get serious about making the world a better place for future generations. More than 20 nations have received billions of dollars in support and yet are poorer today. Clayton M. Christensen, the best-selling author of classics like "How to Measure Your Life" and "The Innovator's Dilemma," along with co-authors Efosa Ojomo and Karen Dillon deliver a groundbreaking strategy on how to end the cycle of global poverty for good.

4. "Zucked"

By Roger McNamee

Roger McNamee, a venture capitalist and former mentor to Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, recounts and reflects on the conversations, events and realizations that led up to the catastrophic failure of the world's largest social network. "Zucked" is a compelling exploration of how moments of political culture and crisis can affect a business.

5. "Digital Minimalism"

By Cal Newport

There's nothing cooler than a digital minimalist — they're happier, healthier, less distracted and a lot nicer to be around (nobody likes talking to a person who checks their phone every five minutes). Already a New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Publishers Weekly and USA Today best-seller, "Digital Minimalism" offers insight into how to achieve focus in a world that's overwhelmed with digital clamor.

6. "Wise Guy: Lessons From a Life"

By Guy Kawasaki

Guy Kawasaki, a Silicon Valley icon, serial author and chief evangelist of Canva, was part of the original Macintosh team back in the early 1980s. His latest work is a memoir-esque collection of stories from his life journey. Get smarter and gain wisdom about everything from parenting to work to moral values. You'll also find a handful of interesting vignettes about Kawasaki's experience working at Apple under Steve Jobs. "In many ways, I am who I am and where I am because of Steve Jobs and Apple," he says.

7. "How to Be a Capitalist Without Any Capital"

By Nathan Latka

The host of the Top Entrepreneurs podcast started a software company at age 19 — with just $119 in his bank account. Five years later, it got a valuation of $10.5 million. In "How to Be a Capitalist Without Any Capital," Nathan Latka, now 29, offers advice on how to retire at 29 by doing just four things:

  1. Focusing on one skill
  2. Focusing on one goal
  3. Being unique
  4. Appealing to the masses

8. "The Passion Paradox: A Guide to Going All In, Finding Success, and Discovering the Benefits of an Unbalanced Life"

By Brad Stulberg and Steve Magness

"Follow your passion" is the advice we hear all the time. But is it really ever that simple? Brad Stulberg and Steve Magness, co-authors of the best-selling book "Peak Performance," dig into scientific case studies to examine the "passion vs. balance" debate. You'll learn how to cultivate and sustain your passion while avoiding common pitfalls like endless seeking, suffering and burnout.

This is the guy responsible for iPhone autocorrect - here's how he pitched it to Steve Jobs
Ex-Apple engineer reveals what it was like to pitch Steve Jobs   

9. "The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life's Purpose and Direction"

By Oprah Winfrey

When Oprah gives you advice, you take it. In "The Path Made Clear," Ms. O illuminates the path toward self-discovery and personal contentment. She encourages readers to think about what they were put on this planet to do by offering lessons from her own journey, as well as from eminent figures like Eckhart Tolle, Brene Brown, Jay-Z and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ellen DeGeneres.

10. "The Making of a Manager: What to When Everyone Looks to You"

By Julie Zhuo

Facebook VP of Product Design Julie Zhou encapsulates everything she's learned about how to be a great manager in a fast-growing company. "If you're a first-time manager, you'll learn how to hit the ground running, and experienced managers will level-up their game," says Lyft co-founder Logan Green.

11. "Broke Millennial Takes on Investing: A Beginner's Guide to Leveling Up Your Money"

By Erin Lowry

If you're a millennial with a bare-bones savings account, you'll find this book helpful. Erin Lowry delivers simple, easy-to-digest advice on how to tackle tricky money problems in the modern age. Should you invest while paying down student loans? How do you talk to your partner about money? What should you do if you're both in equal amounts of debt? Are robo-advisors and investing apps actually helpful? Stop wondering and start getting your financial life together.

12. "The Moment of Lift"

By Melinda Gates

The co-chair of the world's largest private charitable foundation shares personal stories and lessons learned from the inspiring women she's met through her work. "The Moment of Lift" is a "wise, honest and beautifully written book about how empowering women lifts up everyone," Melinda's husband Bill Gates tweeted earlier this month. "It also includes insights about our marriage, the path we took to become equals in our work, and how she has helped me grow as a father and husband."

13. "The Infinite Game"

By Simon Sinek

In new book, the best-selling author of "Start With Why" explores how great companies achieve — and sustain — success. Sinek provides an in-depth explanation about what long-term value actually is and why it's the only thing that matters to your business. "The leaders who embrace an infinite mindset, in stark contrast, build stronger, more innovative, more inspiring organizations. [...] They have the resilience to thrive in an ever-changing world, while their competitors fall by the wayside," he writes.

14. "The Latte Factor: Why You Don't Have to Be Rich to Live Rich"

By David Bach and John David Mann

Top financial expert David Bach and co-author John David Mann teach readers the three secrets to financial freedom in this highly compelling and relatable parable. The main character, Zoey, is a young professional working and living in New York City. Like many people in their 20s, Zoey struggles to make financial ends meet. But the tiny changes she makes every day offer a wealth of knowledge about how we can be smarter about money.

15. "Cribsheet: A Data-Driven Guide to Better, More Relaxed Parenting, from Birth to Preschool"

By Emily Oster

For parents frustrated with the ubiquitous misinformation surrounding the birth process all the way to raising a toddler, this book by award-winning economist Emily Oster uses hard data to debunk myths about things like breastfeeding, sleep training, language acquisition and potty training. After reading "Cribsheet," parents will come away feeling much more informed and less likely to turn to Google, friends and family only to receive conflicting advice.

Dave Schools is a freelance editor and brand storyteller. He is the founding editor of Entrepreneur's Handbook, a top-50 Medium publication, and the co-founder of Party Qs app. His work has appeared in Axios, Inc., Smashing Magazine, The Next Web, Business Insider, Quartz and Crunchbase.

