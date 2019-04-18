Brokers are banned or suspended as fallout from $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme continues

An alleged $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme that collapsed more than two years ago has resulted in some advisors losing their jobs.

In the latest monthly rundown of disciplinary actions taken by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, four cases involve brokers who put clients' money in the Woodbridge Group of Companies, which regulators claim was a massive investment-fraud scheme involving more than 8,400 retail investors around the country. A handful of other brokers already had been sanctioned in recent months.

Last week, the former owner of Woodbridge, Robert Shapiro, and two directors of the real estate investing firm were arrested on federal criminal charges including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. In January, a federal judge ordered Woodbridge and Shapiro to pay $1 billion in penalties and repayments related to the alleged scheme, which came to a head in December 2017 when the firm stopped paying investors and filed for bankruptcy.