Most 2020 Democratic presidential candidates agree on recreational marijuana: Legalize it

There's one topic almost every 2020 Democratic presidential candidate agrees on: removing marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances.

Nearly every candidate has offered support for the federal legalization of recreational marijuana and many have called to expunge federal charges for those prosecuted for pot use.

Ten states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana use and more states have signaled interest in doing so. Public opinion has shifted in favor of legalization, with 61% of Americans believing marijuana should be legal. Democrats support it even more, with 76% favoring legal marijuana, according to a 2018 poll of 2,348 American adults.

Critics of recreational marijuana fear it would make the drug too accessible and could promote misuse, but supporters cite increased tax revenues and racial imbalances in criminal sentences for drug offenders as reasons for legalization.

Here is what the Democratic presidential candidates have said and done about legalization: