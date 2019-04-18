5 things you didn't realize you could ask for that can save you lots of money

Just 37% of workers have asked for a raise, according to a 2018 survey of over 160,000 people by career site PayScale. But 70% of those who did ask for more money got it, while just one in three people reported receiving a raise without asking for one. That means that most people could be leaving money on the table.

Those who have worked at a company for at least five years are most likely to receive a raise, Payscale found, though that doesn't mean you shouldn't ask for one otherwise. Just be sure to come prepared to demonstrate the value you add to the business.

"They need you to show what impact your work has had on the business," Lydia Frank, vice president of PayScale, told CNBC Make It.

Your preparation should also include knowing comparable salary ranges in your company and the broader field, bestselling author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch told CNBC Make It. And if you need a raise because of external pressures — say, to save for your kid's school — leave that out of the conversation.

"People often bring up their mortgage, their new car payment," she says. "Focus on why you deserve a raise — not why you need it."