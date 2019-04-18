Asia Pacific shares mixed amid stronger-than-expected US earnings

Shares in the Asia Pacific region traded mixed on Thursday morning as companies reported better-than-expected earnings stateside.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped fractionally in early trade, with shares of conglomerate Softbank Group declining 0.47 percent. The Topix index also traded slightly lower.

South Korea's Kospi declined 0.15 percent as industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics saw its stock slip 0.43 percent.

In Australia, however, the ASX 200 added 0.28 percent as most of the sectors saw gains. The heavily weighted financial subindex rose about 0.7 percent as bank shares advanced.

Ahead of the release of Australian labor force data at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN, the Australian dollar traded at $0.7173 after bouncing to highs around $0.72 in the previous session on the back of better-than-expected Chinese GDP figures.

"The Australian labour market data is crucial for the outlook for the Australian economy, Australian interest rates and the direction of AUD/USD. The RBA has nominated the labour market data as the key guide to their monetary policy outlook," Richard Grace, chief currency strategist and head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a morning note.

"Although a stronger than expected Australian labour market result will push AUD higher, participants may be still positioned to sell AUD into rallies because of the medium‑term risk of RBA rate cuts," Grace said.