Asia Markets

Asia Pacific shares mixed amid stronger-than-expected US earnings

  • Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in morning trade.
  • On the trade front, sources told CNBC on Wednesday that Beijing officials are looking at U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming international travel dates that might offer potential for a summit off of American soil.

Shares in the Asia Pacific region traded mixed on Thursday morning as companies reported better-than-expected earnings stateside.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped fractionally in early trade, with shares of conglomerate Softbank Group declining 0.47 percent. The Topix index also traded slightly lower.

South Korea's Kospi declined 0.15 percent as industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics saw its stock slip 0.43 percent.

In Australia, however, the ASX 200 added 0.28 percent as most of the sectors saw gains. The heavily weighted financial subindex rose about 0.7 percent as bank shares advanced.

Ahead of the release of Australian labor force data at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN, the Australian dollar traded at $0.7173 after bouncing to highs around $0.72 in the previous session on the back of better-than-expected Chinese GDP figures.

"The Australian labour market data is crucial for the outlook for the Australian economy, Australian interest rates and the direction of AUD/USD. The RBA has nominated the labour market data as the key guide to their monetary policy outlook," Richard Grace, chief currency strategist and head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a morning note.

"Although a stronger than expected Australian labour market result will push AUD higher, participants may be still positioned to sell AUD into rallies because of the medium‑term risk of RBA rate cuts," Grace said.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

Overnight in markets stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 3.12 points to close at 26,449.54, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent to end its trading day at 2,900.45. The Nasdaq Composite closed slightly lower at 7,996.08. The Nasdaq 100, which is made up of the 100 largest companies in the composite index, rose 0.3 percent and hit a record high.

Amid the ongoing earnings season, 84.6 percent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported calendar first-quarter earnings have topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet. This was a highly anticipated earnings season as analysts polled by FactSet expected corporate earnings to have fallen by 4.2 percent in the first quarter.

On the trade front, sources told CNBC on Wednesday that Beijing officials are looking at U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming international travel dates that might offer potential for a summit off of American soil. Investors have been watching out for any developments that the two economic powerhouses could be close to reaching a deal to end a protracted trade war.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.020 after slipping from the 97.1 handle yesterday. The Japanese yen traded at 112.00 against the dollar after touching lows around 112.1 in the previous session.

Oil prices slipped in the morning of Asian trading hours, with the international benchmark Brent crude futures contract slipping 0.11 percent to $71.54 per barrel and U.S. crude futures shedding 0.14 percent to $63.67 per barrel.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
593'A
---
9984.T
---
OIL
---
BRENT
---
HSI
---
KOSPI
---
ASX 200
---
.NKXQ
---
NIKKEI
---
SHANGHAI
---
NIKKEI
---
ASX 200
---
AUD/USD
---
DJIA
---
S&P 500
---
NASDAQ
---
USD INDEX
---
USD/JPY
---