Audi debuts $200,000 R8 supercar that tops 200 mph

Power for the 2020 V10 Performance line is unchanged, at 602 hp and 413 pound-feet. That can push the soft top R8 Spyder to 204 mph and the coupe to 205.
The Performance edition will start at $197,150 for 2020. But the ultimate version of the R8 will be the R8 Decennium, at $216,245. For an extra $19,000, a buyer can get distinctive metallic black paint, 20-inch bronze wheels, a bronze intake manifold, carbon fiber accents and a black aero kit. Add interior touches that include copper accent stitching and black-and-carbon-fiber detailing.
All told, just 222 of the special edition models will be built, with a mere 50 coming to the states. And if the unique exterior and interior badges aren't enough to ensure you don't confuse your R8 with someone else's, the puddle lamps will project the special Decennium logo.
For those who want performance on a bit more constrained budget, Audi's TT RS will get a midcycle makeover, with new exterior details like a matte black Singleframe grille with distinctive Quattro script. The updates are more than cosmetic. For one thing, there are new lateral air inlets enhancing the car's stance — and breathing — with added radiators to keep things cool under aggressive driving.