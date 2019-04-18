Audi debuts $200,000 R8 supercar that tops 200 mph

The R8 is one of the most important products Audi has introduced over the last decade, according to Scott Keogh, former CEO of Audi of America and now chief executive of parent Volkswagen of America. It helped position the Volkswagen luxury brand as a serious competitor to more established German brands Mercedes-Benz and BMW, he said during an interview earlier this year.

The R8, which got a big budget boost from its role as one of the cars driven by Robert Downey Jr. in the "Ironman" superhero franchise, is offered in a variety of packages that could be described as fast, faster and fastest.

Even the "base" car gets a performance boost for 2020, its V-10 engine tuned to deliver 562 horse power and 406 pound-feet of torque, enough to neatly nip 200 mph at the top end. That's 30 more horsepower and 8 pound-feet torque more than the 2019 models could deliver. It starts at $171,150, while the 602 hp R8 V10 Performance model will now come in at $197,150 for 2020.