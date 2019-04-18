Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Morgan Stanley, J.M. Smucker, Snap, Yelp & more

Guggenheim said it is concerned about the company's "long-term competitive position."

"Bottom Line: WBA fully appreciates that the competitive landscape is rapidly evolving, and standing still is not an option. Over the past couple of years, the company has been very active on the corporate development front, acquiring businesses and entering into strategic JVs in attempt to expand its current offering to help pave the way for future organic growth. This comes at a time when the traditional drug store model in the US (and abroad) continue to face structural pressure. The net of it all is that investors we've spoken to are concerned about WBA's long-term competitive position and are not willing to give the company much credit for financially engineered growth. On the positive side, the company has an aggressive management team and a big flexible balance sheet, but with no obvious strategic fixes in plain sight, investors are left wondering what is the panacea to bolster the company's structural issues and competitive position. We are incrementally more opportunistic on the shares following the significant sell-off post F2Q results. With a roughly 10% FCF yield, 3.2% dividend, and very low expectations, we view the near-term downside risk as limited."