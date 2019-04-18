VISIT CNBC.COM

Check out this $275,000 'Avengers'-themed car Robert Downey Jr. gave Chris Evans

Actors Chris Evans (L) and Robert Downey Jr. (R) star in Disney/Marvel's "Avengers" movie franchise.
When it comes to getting gifts for your coworkers, Robert Downey Jr. really knows how to go above and beyond.

The actor, who plays Iron Man in Disney's Marvel movie franchise, gifted a customized 1967 Chevrolet Camaro to his "Avengers: Endgame" costar, Chris Evans. And if that's not enough, the car is worth an estimated $275,000.

The car's design even evokes the superhero Captain America, the character that Evans plays alongside Downey Jr. in the Marvel movies, and it even features a steering wheel emblazoned with Captain America's shield in the center.

Evans appeared on an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage" on CNBC in August 2018 to show off the Avengers-themed Camaro. "This car was a gift from Mr. Robert Downey Jr.," Evans tells Leno in the episode.

The customized 1967 Chevy Camaro gifted to "Avengers: Endgame" actor Chris Evans by Robert Downey Jr.
Evans adds that he first realized Downey Jr. might be planning a major gift for him after the actor kept pointing out cars on the street and asking Evans if he liked them. "In my head I'm like, 'Is this guy going to give me a car? There's no way he's going to do this.' And, then sure enough, I showed up on set one day and it was there," Evans tells Leno.

The car was fully restored and customized by SpeedKore, a custom car designer located in Milwaukee. A spokesperson for SpeedKore tells CNBC Make It that the Camaro built for Evans is valued at roughly $275,000, including new high-end parts and labor.

In fact, most of that valuation is likely based on parts, labor and other materials, as car research company Edmunds tells CNBC Make It that the average base price for a used 1967 Camaro is just over $20,000. However, a spokesperson for Edmunds also notes that "just the cost of the wheels, suspension, engine, seats, supercharger and gauges alone would be around $33,000." (Edmunds also estimated that Evans' car is easily worth six figures overall.)

Source: SpeedKore

In addition to the Captain America shield on the steering wheel, the Camaro also features a plaque dubbing the car a "Steve Rogers' Special Edition" and noting that it was custom-built for Evans. Steve Rogers is the real name of Evans' Captain America character in Marvel movies and comics.

Source: SpeedKore

The car's sleek interior also features Ford Performance Recaro seats and Eureka European leather upholstery with "bomber brown and coffee brown accents," according to SpeedKore's website.

Under the hood, the Camaro is outfitted with a Chevrolet LS3 crate engine with a Whipple 2.9-liter Supercharger. Evans tells Leno the Camaro is "without question" the most powerful car he's ever driven. "This is way out of my league," says the actor, who also admits the first car he ever owned was actually a Mazda Protege, a compact car that was discontinued after 2003.

