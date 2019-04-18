Check out this $275,000 'Avengers'-themed car Robert Downey Jr. gave Chris Evans

When it comes to getting gifts for your coworkers, Robert Downey Jr. really knows how to go above and beyond.

The actor, who plays Iron Man in Disney's Marvel movie franchise, gifted a customized 1967 Chevrolet Camaro to his "Avengers: Endgame" costar, Chris Evans. And if that's not enough, the car is worth an estimated $275,000.

The car's design even evokes the superhero Captain America, the character that Evans plays alongside Downey Jr. in the Marvel movies, and it even features a steering wheel emblazoned with Captain America's shield in the center.