Major banks raise China growth forecasts after surprise GDP numbers — some are still cautious

China's better-than-expected first quarter economic growth has spurred some investment banks to raise their growth forecasts for this year.

Economists at Barclays, ING and Citi have raised their China growth outlook for 2019 on Wednesday, though others may be holding off for now.

The Chinese government announced Wednesday that gross domestic product expanded by 6.4 percent year-on-year in the first three months of 2019. That was higher than the 6.3 percent predicted by analysts in a Reuters' poll.

By comparison, China's economy grew by 6.4 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of last year, and 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2018.

The first-quarter figure came as investors watched closely to see if months of government efforts to stimulate the world's second-largest economy — hit by the trade war with the United States — were succeeding in putting a floor on slowing growth.

The general consensus was that it had, though opinions differed on whether the result was enough to justify altering forecasts.