France against EU-US trade talks unless Trump supports climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has one big issue regarding trade talks with the United States — the White House does not support the latest climate deal.

Earlier this week, the European Union agreed to start trade talks with the United States on industrial goods. France, however, has objected to the decision while Belgium abstained. In Paris, the concern is that there cannot be any agreement over trade while the U.S. refuses to commit to key environmental targets.

"France is opposed to the initiation of any trade negotiations with countries outside the Paris climate agreement," a French official said Monday, explaining why the second largest euro country said no to trade negotiations with Washington.

"It is a question of values. Europe must be exemplary and firm in its defense of the climate," the same official said.

Despite the French opposition, the European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told reporters Monday that she would now contact U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to see when talks could begin.

The U.S., under the Obama Presidency, signed the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016. This committed the world's largest economy to keep the rise in global temperatures "well below" 2C more than pre-industrial levels.

However, President Trump is of the opinion that the deal is "bad" for the United States and in 2017 he notified the other members of his intention to withdraw from the agreement.