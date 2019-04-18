VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's what it costs to travel to 7 popular 'Game of Thrones' destinations

Actors Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke on the set of the eighth season of Game of Thrones.
HBO's "Game of Thrones" is coming to an end this year after eight incredible seasons. But just because the adventures of Jon Snow and Queen Daenerys Targaryen are wrapping up doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to the epic vistas around King's Landing and Winterfell.

Travel app Hopper priced out the what it costs to fly to some of the show's most popular (and accessible) filming destinations, including Iceland, Northern Ireland and Spain.

Hopper calculated the cost of airfares to seven countries that played host to popular "Game of Thrones" filming destinations, using average round-trip tickets from U.S. airports to each location. In addition to pulling the current flight prices, Hopper estimated what it would likely cost you to fly to these seven countries over the summer if you're planning a trip after the TV series ends.

It turns out Iceland, the land of the White Walkers, is a good bet for fans looking for cheaper airfares. Roundtrip flights from the U.S. to Reykjavik, Iceland are fairly inexpensive right now, Hopper found.

Read on to find out how much it would cost to fly to all your favorite "Game of Thrones" filming destinations.

Iceland

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke play Jon Snow and Queen Daenerys Targaryen during Season 8 of "Game of Thrones."
  • Current average roundtrip airfare to Reykjavik: $651
  • Summer (June-August 2019) average roundtrip airfare to Reykjavik: $651

Fly into Iceland's capital, Reykjavik to experience the landscapes shown from "North of the Wall." Drive about 114 miles north to Kirkjufell to experience the Arrowhead Mountain. Along the ring road in the northern part of Iceland lies Grjótagjá Cave, a small lava cave where Jon and Ygritte took their relationship to the next level during Season 3. Plus you can visit the scene of the Wildling camp at nearby Lake Myvatn.

The spectacular Skogafoss waterfall was used in the first episode of Season 8 (pictured above), though it was reportedly digitally enhanced.

Hopper notes that because of the collapse of the Icelandic airline, WOW Airlines, in March, airfares rose about $40 over the past month. They may continue to increase due to the reduction in the international capacity for flights to Iceland.

Spain

The Real Alcázar in Seville, Spain was the real life stand-in for the Royal Palace of Dorne seen in Seasons 5 and 6.
  • Current average roundtrip airfare to Madrid: $714
  • Summer average roundtrip airfare to Madrid: $833

Spain's diverse landscapes have provided the backdrop for several "Game of Thrones" locales. For example, the Real Alcázar in Seville, Spain was the real life stand-in for the Royal Palace of Dorne seen in Seasons 5 and 6.

Several other major events were also filmed in towns around Seville, including the scenes during Season 5 involving the Great Pit of Daznak in nearby Spanish town of Osuna and the meeting between Jon, dani and Cersei at the Dragonpit in Season 7 at the real-life Roman site of Itálica. Both are easy day trips from Seville.

But since flights to this city are over $1,000 roundtrip, fly instead to Madrid and take the high-speed train to Seville. Travel site Rome2Rio estimates a roundtrip train ticket will cost between $55 and $85. You could end up saving hundreds and you'll get to also experience the cosmopolitan nature of Spain's capital city.

Scotland

Scenes from Season 1 of "Game of Thrones" were filmed at Doune Castle in Scotland.
  • Current average roundtrip airfare to Glasgow: $837
  • Summer average roundtrip airfare to Glasgow: $1,006

Visit the real-life Winterfell by stopping at Doune Castle, located about 34 miles north of the Scottish city of Glasgow. During the pilot episode of "Game of Thrones," the cast and crew filmed at this 14th-century castle as King Robert Baratheon and his family visit the Stark stronghold.

Flights to Glasgow currently are a bit cheaper than the average cost of a flight into the Scottish capital of Edinburgh at $969 roundtrip. That said, you're looking to travel within Scotland, then it may be easier to make your base in Edinburgh and take day trips to visit the countryside.

Morocco

UNESCO World Heritage Site Aït-Benhaddou, Morocco
  • Current average roundtrip airfare to Marrakech: $980
  • Summer average roundtrip airfare to Marrakech: $1,106

You can follow in the footsteps of Dani's campaign by visiting Morocco. Flights into Marrakech are down 9% from 2018, according to Hopper.

The cast and crew filmed scenes throughout the region surrounding Marrakesh. For example, the slave-trading city of Yunkai was filmed at the UNESCO world-heritage site of Aït-Ben-Haddou, a fortified city with earthen buildings surrounded by high walls located between the Sahara and Marrakech.

Or visit the infamous Red City, Astapor, the home of the Unsullied, which the show filmed in the modern day port city of Essaouira.

Croatia

Lena Headey as Ceresi during her walk of shame in Season 5
  • Current average roundtrip airfare to Dubrovnik: $1,004
  • Summer average roundtrip airfare to Dubrovnik: $1,198

If you're itching to explore King's Landing, look no further than Dubrovnik. The Croatian city's 13th century walls enclose Old Town and are featured extensively throughout the seasons of "Game of Thrones." Visitors can get a good look at the walls at Bokar Fortress, which was used as the backdrop as Tyrion and Lord Varys planned the defense of King's Landing during Season 2.

Travelers can also walk Jesuit Staircase, where Ceresi was forced to do her penitent walk of shame in Season 5. Outside of Dubrovnik, fans can also visit Mereen by visiting the Fortress of Klis in the real-life city of Split. Game of Thrones also filmed the Braavos scenes in the nearby coastal town Sibenik.

Northern Ireland

The Dark Hedges in Northern Ireland were used as a filming location in "Game of Thrones."
  • Current average roundtrip airfare to Belfast: $1,101
  • Summer average roundtrip airfare to Belfast: $1,109

Northern Ireland is home to the Starks and the Night's Watch. Fans can retrace the Stark family's journey to King's Landing by stopping at the Dark Hedges in Stranocum, Northern Ireland.

While much of the series' famous wall is the work of CGI, the Magheramorne Quarry is the real life stand-in for Castle Black. Also along the Antrim Coast, you can visit Ballintoy Harbour, which played home to the Iron Fleet and the House Greyjoy.

Flights to Belfast are a bit pricey, so budget-conscious travelers may find it cheaper to fly into Dublin and take the train to destinations in Northern Ireland.

Malta

The church of St. Dominic and Dominican monastery in Rabat, Malta was cast as the Red Keep Garden in Season 1 of "Game of Thrones."
  • Current average roundtrip airfare to Valletta: $1,207
  • Summer average roundtrip airfare to Valletta: $1,224

Fly into Malta's capital city of Valletta to start your pilgrimage to visit the sites where the Lannisters and Dothraki stepped. Within Valletta, Fort Ricasoli served as the Gate of the Gods of King's Landing.

Visit the city of Rabat to explore the 16th-century St Dominic's Convent, which was featured as the Red Keep Garden in Season 1. Meanwhile, Fort St. Angelo in Birgu, Malta was used as the location for the Red Keep Prison.

Meanwhile, the scenic Mtahleb Cliffs on the Western side of the island were used as the backdrop for some of the Dothraki camp scenes and Khal Drogo's funeral pyre.

