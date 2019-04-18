Here's what it costs to travel to 7 popular 'Game of Thrones' destinations

HBO's "Game of Thrones" is coming to an end this year after eight incredible seasons. But just because the adventures of Jon Snow and Queen Daenerys Targaryen are wrapping up doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to the epic vistas around King's Landing and Winterfell.

Travel app Hopper priced out the what it costs to fly to some of the show's most popular (and accessible) filming destinations, including Iceland, Northern Ireland and Spain.

Hopper calculated the cost of airfares to seven countries that played host to popular "Game of Thrones" filming destinations, using average round-trip tickets from U.S. airports to each location. In addition to pulling the current flight prices, Hopper estimated what it would likely cost you to fly to these seven countries over the summer if you're planning a trip after the TV series ends.

It turns out Iceland, the land of the White Walkers, is a good bet for fans looking for cheaper airfares. Roundtrip flights from the U.S. to Reykjavik, Iceland are fairly inexpensive right now, Hopper found.

Read on to find out how much it would cost to fly to all your favorite "Game of Thrones" filming destinations.