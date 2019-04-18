How to turn your side hustle into a legit business

As the gig economy explodes, it's easier than ever to be your own boss. But you still have to answer to Uncle Sam.

Indeed, the percentage of workers in alternative work arrangements, including independent contractors or freelancers, increased during the 2000s, after barely budging in the 10 years before that, according to a report by labor economists Lawrence Katz and Alan Krueger.

Now, about a quarter of all Americans participate in the sharing economy, according to the Pew Research Center.

But at some point your side gig should become serious business. When you reach that stage, here are the next steps: