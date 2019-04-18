Indian stocks surge to new highs again as election season goes into full swing

Rao from DBS also pointed to other factors, such as a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve and China's stimulus-driven growth "taking hold."
On Wednesday, Beijing said its economy expanded by 6.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2019, topping the 6.3 percent that analysts polled by Reuters had expected. Analysts attributed the better-than-expected performance to measures taken by Beijing to support its economy.
"Domestically, equity markets have benefited from a return from offshore investors, (merger and acquisition) flows and optimism over the election outcome," Rao added.
In a note last week, ANZ Research pointed to record high stock inflows from foreign investors, which amounted to $6.1 billion in March.
"Foreign investors are buying Indian equities on expectations of policy continuity following the general elections, and also amid the prospect of further RBI rate cuts helping to lift economic activity," said Khoon Goh, the head of Asia research at ANZ.
India's central bank cut rates in April for the second time this year. Analysts say another rate cut could come in June or August. Lower interest rates typically encourage business and consumer spending, and help lift the flagging economy.
— CNBC's Yen Nee Lee contributed to this report.