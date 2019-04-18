Indian stocks surge to new highs again as election season goes into full swing

India's benchmark stocks surged to fresh highs this week — after busting a previous record earlier this month, as elections go into full swing in the world's largest democracy.

On Thursday morning, India's benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index surged past the 39,420 mark to a new high in early trade. It came just two days after another record high on Tuesday, when the index closed at 39,275.64.

The BSE Sensex had earlier broken past the 39,000 level for the first time on April 2.

Similarly, the broader Nifty 50 rose to an all-time high of 11,856.15 on Thursday, also surpassing its previous record on Tuesday at about 11,810.