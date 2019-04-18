It costs almost $76,000 a year to go to Yale—but here's how much students actually pay

The cost of going to college has been constantly increasing over the past several decades, and few schools are immune.
According to the College Board's 2018 Trends in College Pricing Report, from 1988 to 2018, sticker prices tripled at public four-year schools and doubled at public two-year and private non-profit four-year schools.
Private non-profit four-year schools have some of the highest four-year graduation rates, and graduate some of the highest-earning students. They also have the biggest sticker prices.
But those prices can be misleading. Yale, a prestigious member of the Ivy League, reports that during the 2019-2020 school year, tuition costs $55,500, rooming costs $9,400 and boarding costs $7,200, for a sum total of $72,100. Additionally, the school estimates that books and personal expenses costs students about $3,700 a year and states that the student activities fee is $125 a year, bringing the total cost of attendance up to about $75,925 per year.
Yale also lists school health insurance ($2,404) and senior class dues ($119) as other potential costs.
These costs, however can vary dramatically based on how much a student's family makes.