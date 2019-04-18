Land Rover's new lineup has some of the world's fastest SUVs, including the new Range Rover Velar

Odds are it will take you longer to say "Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition" than it takes for the new SUV to hit 60.

The folks at the British automaker have a propensity for long-winded model names. Luckily for buyers, the Land Rover lineup also happens to include some of the market's fastest and most powerful SUVs. The Velar SVA Dynamic, as company folks are inclined to call it, is a perfect example with its 550 horsepower supercharged V-8 engine capable of launching to 60 in a mere 4.3 seconds.

Parent Land Rover has been on something of a tear lately, taking advantage of the massive shift from conventional passenger cars to SUVs and crossovers. It has created what U.S. CEO Joe Eberhardt describes as a "three-pillar strategy," starting with familiar models like the Discovery. A rugged off-road pillar will be anchored by the reborn Defender coming later this year. Then there's the high-luxury pillar filled by various Range Rover models, such as the newly updated Evoque, and niche variants like the Velar SVA Dynamic.