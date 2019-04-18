Russia's Internet Research Agency (IRA) reached millions of social media users on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Russian operatives communicated with the Trump campaign under false identities, "without revealing their Russian association," and interacted with prominent pro-Trump activists in order to arrange activities that ranged from the staging of political rallies, to "confederate" events and even an organization under the hashtag #KidsforTrump, according to the report.
"IRA-controlled Twitter accounts separately had tens of thousands of followers, including multiple U.S. policial figures, who retweeted IRA-created content," the report says. Facebook has estimated that IRA-controlled accounts reached up to 126 million people, with Twitter notifying 1.4 million people they may have been in contact with a Russia-controlled account.
The document gives a fuller picture to how both technical and in-person intelligence operatives worked together to influence sentiment leading up to the 2016 presidential election.