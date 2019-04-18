A new Russian law will further separate the country from the global internet

A new law that could further cordon Russia from the global internet passed the country's parliament this week and awaits President Vladimir Putin's signature.
Moscow has positioned the law as a security and privacy measure, meant to counter what it has said is an increasingly aggressive cybersecurity stance by the U.S. and increasingly risky threat landscape generally. But activists and other international observers outside Russia say the law would give Putin's government far greater control over internet traffic within the country, despite measures already in place to tamp down on dissent.
Russia already keeps a relatively tight grip on allowing U.S. social media companies there, providing government-backed alternatives to popular services like Facebook (VKontakte or VK in Russia) and Google's Gmail (Mail.ru in Russia).
However the law is executed, it could further contribute to what Eugene Kaspersky — CEO of the eponymous security company that has been censured in the U.S. for its alleged Kremlin ties — calls the "Balkanization of the internet," and what Google's Eric Schmidt said is a trend toward an internet split between hostile countries, creating separate internets based on geopolitics.