Dow futures slightly lower ahead of fresh earnings and data

U.S. stock index futures were lower Thursday morning, as market participants awaited further earnings reports.

At around 01:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 67 points, indicating a negative open of more than 85 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also seen slightly lower.

Wall Street ended Wednesday's session in the red, due to sharp losses in the health sector. Some of the reaction in the sector was caused by prospects of tighter regulation.

Nonetheless, corporate results remain the biggest focus. Travelers, Union Pacific, Blackstone are set to publish results before the bell. Whereas American Express will report after the bell.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on any further developments from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will be speaking at 12 p.m. ET.

On the data front, there will be retail sales at 8.30 a.m. E.T. as well as jobless claims. Flash manufacturing and services PMIs will be published at 9.45 a.m. ET.